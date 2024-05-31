Next Article

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek booked a fourth-round spot (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

French Open, Iga Swiatek celebrates 23rd birthday with victory: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:43 pm May 31, 202410:43 pm

What's the story Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek booked a fourth-round spot in the 2024 edition of the French Open. Swiatek dispatched Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2. Notably, Bouzkova played in the third round at Roland Garros for the very first time in her career. Swiatek, who made a stupendous comeback in her previous outing against Naomi Osaka, celebrated her 23rd birthday in style. Here's more.

Wins

Swiatek is on a 15-match unbeaten run this season

Swiatek has been the World No. 1 since winning the WTA Finals last November. The Pole is coming off back-to-back victories at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome respectively. Swiatek has claimed 16 straight clay wins. She is also on a 15-match unbeaten run. As per WTA, she owns a 41-4 win-loss record in 2024.

2024

Swiatek's journey in the 2024 season

Swiatek started the WTA 2024 season with the United Cup. Next up, Swiatek suffered a third-round exit at Australian Open. She claimed the Qatar Open thereafter. In Dubai, she reached the semis. Swiatek won Indian Wells Open. She was beaten in R16 at Miami Open. She won two matches at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round. In Stuttgart, she lost in semis.

Honors

Titles in Madrid and Rome

Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka twice in the finals at the Madrid Open and Italian Open respectively. Rome became the third tournament where Swiatek bagged three titles. Swiatek became the third player to win the title in Madrid and Rome in the same season after Dinara Safina 2009 and Serena Williams in 2013. With the Rome title, she claimed her 10th WTA 1000 honor.

Grand Slams

31-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros

Swiatek has raced to a 73-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 31-2 at Roland Garros. In addition to three titles in Paris, Swiatek has reached the quarter-finals and the fourth round before. Swiatek claimed her 17th successive win at Roland Garros. Swiatek is a four-time Slam champion (also US Open 2022). Her win-loss record at Slams this year is 5-1.

Information

Bouzkova suffers her 20th defeat at Grand Slams

Bouzkova owns a 15-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams in women's singles. She suffered her fifth defeat at Roland Garros (3-5). She owns a 12-11 win-loss record on the WTA Tour this season.

Information

Here are the match stats

Bouzkova doled out five aces compared to Swiatek's two. Bouzkova committed three double faults with the Pole clocking one. Swiatek had a 74% win on the first serve and an 71% win on the second. She converted 4/7 break points.

Records

Massive records made by Swiatek

As per Opta, Swiatek is the only player this century to make the women's singles fourth round at Roland Garros in each of their first six main draw appearances. Swiatek is the second player since the WTA Rankings were published in 1975 to win a match as World No. 1 at Roland Garros the day of her birthday after Justine Henin in 2007.