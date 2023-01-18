Sports

Australian Open 2023, Swiatek, Sakkari reach 3rd round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 18, 2023, 12:45 pm 2 min read

Swiatek beat Camila Osoria in straight sets (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

Women's singles world number in tennis, Iga Swiatek, reached the third round of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday. Swiatek beat Camila Osoria in straight sets to gain progression. Joining the top seed is Greek sensation Maria Sakkari, who had to battle in a three-setter versus Diana Shnaider. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula progressed to the 3rd round as Petra Kvitova bowed out. Here's more.

A look at the match stats

Swiatek earned a solid 6-2, 6-3 win in 1 hour and 24 minutes. Both players failed to deliver a single ace as Swiatek didn't commit a double fault too, compared to her opponent's two. Swiatek enjoyed a 62% win on the first serve and converted 6/8 break points. Swiatek used her forehand well, clocking 13 rally winners.

It was really intense, and pretty physical, says Swiatek

"It was really intense, and pretty physical. I think it was much tougher than what the score says," said Swiatek. "I know [Osorio is] gonna fight till the end and she's not going to give anything for free," Swiatek added.

Key records for Swiatek

Swiatek now has a 15-4 win-loss record at the Australian Open, having reached the semis in 2022. Overall, she has a 54-12 win-loss record at Slams. Swiatek, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner, claimed her 12th straight second-round match at a Slam, since a loss in the 2019 US Open.

Sakkari makes progression

Sakkari fought from behind to claim a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win versus Shnaider. Sakkari doled out 7 aces to her opponent's five. However, she clocked more double faults (9) than Shnaider's three. Sakkari converted 5/17 break points compared to Shnaider's 4/6. Sakkari now has a 13-7 win-loss record at Australian Open. Overall, she has a 46-27 win-loss record at Slams.

Win for Pegula; Kvitova falters

American Jessica Pegula beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 7-6(5). She had also beaten Sasnovich in straight sets back at the 2021 US Open. Pegula now has a 2-0 career win-loss record over Sasnovich. Veteran Kvitova was overcome by Anhelina Kalinina in a 7-5, 6-4 duel. Kalinina converted 3/11 break points and had a 74% win on the first serve.