2022 French Open: 33rd straight win sees Swiatek reach semis

Jun 01, 2022

Women's singles tennis number one seed Iga Swiatek has advanced to the semis of the 2022 French Open. The Poland international claimed her 33rd straight win after downing Jessica Pegula in straight sets (6-3, 6-2). As per WTA, 21-year-old Swiatek now has the third-longest streak of this century after going past Justine Henin (32) in 2008. Here are the details.

French Open Swiatek has a 19-2 record at Roland Garros

2020 French Open winner Swiatek has a 19-2 win-loss record in Paris. Swiatek, who had reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open this year, has extended her win-loss tally at Slams to 40-11. Swiatek has now moved to the semis for the second time in Paris. Her win-loss tally at Slams in 2022 reads as 10-1 and her overall tally across tournaments is 42-10.

Do you know? Swiatek takes a 2-1 lead in the H2H meetings

This was the third career meeting between Swiatek and Pegula. Swiatek has taken a 2-1 lead over her opponent. Notably, Pegula won three years ago in Washington and Swiatek prevailed a few months ago in the Miami Open semi-final, 6-2, 7-5.

Records Swiatek closing on Serena and Venus

As per WTA, with three more match wins, Swiatek will equal Venus Williams' longest streak of this century, 35 straight match wins in 2000. She can also get past Seena William's tally of 34 straight match wins in 2013. Swiatek could become only the fourth woman this century to win multiple French Open titles, following Henin (four), Serena (three), and Maria Sharapova (two).

Kasaktina Maiden Slam semi-final show for Kasatkina

Earlier on the day, Daria Kasatkina booked her berth in the semis. She beat Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5. This is Kasatkina's first trip to the final four at a Grand Slam after her win over Kudermetova in 2 hours and 8 minutes. She had reached the quarter-finals twice at Slams, losing to Sloane Stephens at 2018 Roland Garros and Angelique Kerber at 2018 Wimbledon.

Information 23-10 win-loss record for Kasatkina in 2022

The 25-year-old Kasatkina has a 23-10 win-loss record in 2022. She now has a 2-0 win-loss record over her opponent after defeating Kudermetova for the St. Petersburg title last season.