Ashleigh Barty wins Australian Open: Decoding her career achievements

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 29, 2022, 07:24 pm 3 min read

World number one women's singles tennis player Ashleigh Barty has won the 2022 Australian Open title. Barty overcame 28-year-old Danielle Collins in straight sets (6-3, 7-6). With this win, Barty has sealed her third Grand Slam title. Earlier, she had won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021. Here we decode her career achievements.

Career stats A look at her numbers

Barty has a 11-0 win-loss record in 2022, winning two titles so far. She won the Adelaide International prior to the Australian Open. She has also gone unbroken for her 10th consecutive match after beating Collins. Barty has a career win-loss record of 305-102. She has won 15 career singles titles to date. She has lifted one career women's doubles title at Grand Slams.

AO AO: First women's home champion since 1978

Barty has now become the first women's home champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978. As per WTA, No.1 seed Barty had earlier become the first home player to reach the Australian Open women's final in 42 years. The last Australian player to make the final here was Wendy Turnbull, who was the runner-up to Hana Mandlikova in 1980.

Slams Barty has a 57-24 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Barty has a 24-8 record at the Australian Open. Besides, her 2022 AO win, she had reached the semis in 2020. At Roland Garros, she had a 10-6 win-loss record. She won the 2019 French Open, beating Marketa Vondrousova in the final. She has a 12-4 record at Wimbledon, winning the title in 2021. She has a 11-6 record at the Flushing Meadows.

Junior Barty won her junior major title (2011 Wimbledon) at 15

Barty won her first and only junior Grand Slam title (2011 Wimbledon) at the age of 15. She became just the second Australian to win the girls' singles event after Debbie Freeman in 1980. A decade later, she became only the fourth junior Wimbledon champion to lift the title in London after Ann Jones, Martina Hingis and Amelie Mauresmo.

French Open First Australian to win French Open since 1973

Barty became the first Australian to win the French Open in singles since Margaret Court in 1973. She was also the first Australian to win a Grand Slam singles title since Sam Stosur at the 2011 US Open. After the historic win, Barty rose to number two in the WTA Ranking. By winning the Birmingham Classic, she became the top-ranked WTA player.

Information Feats attained by Barty after winning 2021 Wimbledon

Notably, Barty has become the first number one seed to win Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016. Barty is also the third Wimbledon champion from Australia (women's singles) in the Open Era after Margaret Court and Goolagong (won twice).

Do you know? Barty has also featured in the Women's Big Bash League

In the 2014-15 season, Barty took an indefinite break from tennis. She turned to cricket, having signed with the Brisbane Heat for the inaugural Women's Big Bash League season. Notably, Barty had no formal training in the sport. The Australian returned to tennis in 2016.