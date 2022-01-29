Sports

Premier League: Frank Lampard set to become new Everton manager

Frank Lampard is set to join Everton as manager (Photo credit Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Frank Lampard is set to take over as the new manager of Premier League outfit Everton. The 43-year-old has been out of work for a year after being sacked by Chelsea last January,. He left the Blues after 18 months in charge. Everton decided to move for Lampard over Portuguese Vitor Pereira and caretaker Duncan Ferguson after holding interviews. Here are further details.

Do you know? Here we go: Everton set to appoint Lampard

As per transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, Lampard will sign as new Everton manager in the coming hours. He also stated that the decision has been communicated to Pereira and Ferguson as well. Meanwhile, Everton are preparing contracts and final clauses to complete the appointment.

Job Lampard pips Ferguson and Pereira for the job

According to a report in The Guardian, Lampard, Ferguson, and Pereira all met Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, and the club's hierarchy in London on Friday. Notably, Lampard and Pereira had already spoken to the club's board several times before they decided to go for a final round. Former Porto and Fenerbahce manager Pereira was the favorite but protest from fans changed Moshiri's decision.

Career stats Lampard's managerial career

Lampard started his managerial career with Derby. He managed 57 games, winning 24, drawing 17, and losing 16 games. He had a win percentage of 42.10. He joined Chelsea as their manager in 2019. Out of 84 matches, Chelsea won 44, drew 17, and lost 23 under Lampard. The former West Ham and Man City player had a win percentage of 52.4.

Chelsea Lampard's record at Chelsea

Lampard spent 13 seasons as a player at Stamford Bridge, making 648 appearances and winning 11 major trophies. The former England international guided Chelsea to fourth place and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge as manager. However, a run of five defeats in eight games saw him sacked by owner Roman Abramovich last season. Thomas Tuchel replaced Lampard at Chelsea.

Benitez Everton had sacked Rafa Benitez

Everton had earlier sacked manager Rafael Benitez after just six-and-a-half months in charge following a 2-1 defeat at Norwich. The Toffees have managed to win just once in the Premier League since September. Benitez managed 22 games at Everton, winning seven, drawing five, and losing 10. He had a win percentage of 31.8. Notably, Benitez had replaced Carlo Ancelotti, who joined Real Madrid.

Information Everton's situation in the Premier League

Everton are placed 16th in the Premier League 2021-22 standings. They have amassed 19 points from 20 matches (W5 D4 L11). The Toffees have netted 24 goals, besides letting in 35. They have lost seven of their last eight PL matches (D1 L7).