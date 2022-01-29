Sports

Ashleigh Barty wins 2022 Australian Open title: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 29, 2022, 03:43 pm 3 min read

Barty has lifted a maiden AO crown (Photo credit: Twitter/@ashbarty)

World number one women's singles tennis player Ashleigh Barty has won the 2022 Australian Open title. Barty, who has been in resounding form this year, beat 28-year-old Danielle Collins in straight sets (6-3, 7-6). With this win, Barty has sealed her third Grand Slam title. Earlier, she had won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021. Here are further details.

Barty is in resounding form and is unbeaten in 2022.

She won the Adelaide International prior to the Australian Open.

She has a 11-0 win-loss record this year and has gone unbroken for her 10th consecutive match.

To beat an in-form Collins will please Barty, who served really well and held her nerves.

To win another Grand Slam is a massive statement of intent.

With this win, Barty now has a 24-8 win-loss record at the Australian Open. She has won a maiden AO crown. Her previous best appearance here was a semi-final show in 2020. Overall, she has extended her win-loss tally at Grand Slams to 57-24.

Barty has now become the first women's home champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978. As per WTA, No.1 seed Barty had earlier become the first home player to reach the Australian Open women's final in 42 years. The last Australian player to make the final here was Wendy Turnbull, who was the runner-up to Hana Mandlikova in 1980.

In terms of the head-to-head record between the two players, Collins has lost to Australia's Barty four times in five matches. Collins' only win over Barty was a 6-3, 6-4 victory in the second round of Adelaide International last year. As per WTA, Collins is the last player to have defeated Barty on home soil.

Barty overcame Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-1 in straight sets. In the second round, she beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1. In the third round, Barty swept past Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3. In the fourth round, she beat Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3. She beat Jessica Pegula in the quarters (6-2, 6-0) before dominating the scenes against Madison Keys (6-1, 6-3) in the semis.

Barty saved a break point in the first set with a fantastic forehand winner to hold 3-2. Collins double-faulted next to hand Barty the first break of the match. The set was poised at 5-3 as Barty sealed the deal with an ace, taking the first set in 33 minutes. This was her fifth ace in the first set.

Collins made a superb comeback, breaking Barty after smashing a winner. Barty responded well to take the next game to deuce and break Collins but the American survived to go 3-0 up. Collins was in rampant mode from there on and took a 5-1 lead, gaining a double break. However, Barty leveled at 5-5. She won the tie-breaker to pocket the set 7-6.