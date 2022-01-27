Sports

2022 Australian Open: Danielle Collins beats Iga Swiatek, reaches final

2022 Australian Open: Danielle Collins beats Iga Swiatek, reaches final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 27, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

Danielle Collins has reached 2022 AO final (Photo credit: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

28-year-old Danielle Collins has reached the 2022 Australian Open final in women's singles after beating Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Collins overcame Swiatkek 6-4, 6-1 and will face Ashleigh Barty in the summit clash. Collins has reached her maiden Grand Slam final, bettering her semi-final appearance at AO in 2020. Earlier, Barty dispatched Madison Keys in the other semi-final today.

Journey Collins' road to 2022 AO final

(Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Collins overcame Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets. In the second round, she beat Ana Konjuh 6-4, 6-3. In the third round, Collins survived a scare against Clara Tauson. She came from behind to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Collins beat Alize Cornet in the quarters, winning the match 7-5, 6-1. And now, she has swept aside 2020 French Open winner Swiatek.

Duo Key stats of Swiatek and Collins

(Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Swiatek has a win-loss record of 8-2 in 2022. She had reached the semis of the Adelaide International prior to the Australian Open. Swiatek's Australian Open tally reads 12-4 after this defeat. The Polish international has a 35-11 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Meanwhile, Collins has a 13-3 record in Melbourne. She has a 26-16 win-loss record at Slams.

Do you know? Collins maintains her strong run of form

As per WTA Insider, the win is Collins' seventh Top 10 win. She now has a 32-7 win-loss record since last July. Collins is also set to make her Top 10 debut after the Australian Open, sealing her spot as the highest-ranked American player.

Information Collins scripts this feat

As per Opta, Collins is the seventh different American player to reach the women's singles final at AO in 2000s after Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, and Jennifer Brady. USA now have five more finalists than any other nation.