Australia Open: Novak Djokovic to play despite uncertainty over visa

Djokovic to play Kecmanovic in the first round (Source: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has been drawn to play Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has given Djokovic a go-ahead even though his visa status remains shrouded in mystery. The Serbian was released from immigration detention after his legal team won the case. However, Australia's immigration minister could re-cancel his visa.

The controversy regarding Djokovic made headlines ahead of the Australian Open.

The Serbian had arrived in Australia a week ago with a vaccine exemption.

However, the border authorities canceled his visa upon arrival.

The world number one was sent to immigration detention before his lawyers filed an appeal.

Although his team won the case, Australia's immigration minister could re-cancel Djokovic's visa.

As per BBC Sport, Djokovic stayed in immigration detention for five days while his team challenged the "deportation order". On Monday, the Federal Circuit Court overturned the cancelation of his visa after concluding that immigration officials "had not followed proper procedure".

Despite the court verdict, Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawk still holds the power to cancel the visa of Djokovic. On the same, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on Thursday, said, "[The immigration minister's] position hasn't changed." "These are personal ministerial powers able to be exercised by Minister [Alex] Hawke and I don't propose to make any further comment at this time."

Djokovic has been drawn against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round at the Australian Open. As per ATP, he could meet American Tommy Paul or a qualifier in the second round. Djokovic could lock horns with Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals. Last year, the Serbian became the first-ever player to win the French Open after defeating Nadal in the semi-finals.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open most times (9) in men's singles. He has three more titles than Roy Emerson and Roger Federer (6 each). The Serbian is 82-8 at this Slam. He owns a win percentage of 91. He has a perfect record in the finals of the Australian Open (9-0). Djokovic, who won in 2021, is eyeing his 21st Grand Slam title.