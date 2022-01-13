Chelsea reach third final under Thomas Tuchel: Key numbers

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 12:23 pm 2 min read

Chelsea have reached the Carabao Cup final (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea have reached the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham 3-0 across the two-legged semis encounter. After gaining a 2-0 advantage at home, the Blues edged past their London rivals 1-0 in the second leg. Antonio Rudiger scored the only goal of the match. Chelsea have now reached their third final in cup competitions under manager Thomas Tuchel. Here we present the key numbers.

Context Why does it matter?

It's almost a year since Tuchel joined Chelsea, replacing former manager Frank Lampard.

Since coming on, the German has helped Chelsea stabilize their ship, making them defensively compact.

Tuchel has instilled a sense of confidence and belief among the players, who have made it a habit of producing substance in the big games.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss will be pleased with his side.

Information A third final under Tuchel

Tuchel guided the Blues to the FA Cup final last season. However, they were beaten by Leicester City. And then, Chelsea went on to claim the biggest European club prize by winning the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City in an all English final.

Tuchel Tuchel scripts history for Chelsea

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

As per Opta, just 350 days after his first game in charge of Chelsea, Tuchel has become the first manager in the club's history to guide the Premier League side to the final of each of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League/European Cup. As per Squawka Football, Tuchel has maintained a 100% record in semi-finals as a manager (9 wins).

Trophies Tuchel can win a handful of trophies

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Besides winning the Champions League title, Tuchel helped Chelsea beat Villarreal to pocket the UEFA Super Cup as well. He will be aiming to win a third trophy by beating Liverpool or Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final. Besides, Chelsea can also win the FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea are also alive in the FA Cup and Champions League this season.

Stats 29 clean sheets under Tuchel

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Tuchel has managed Chelsea in 64 games across competitions. He has won 39, drawn 17, and lost just eight matches. Chelsea have scored 109 goals under Tuchel, besides letting in 40. He has a win percentage of 60.94. Notably, the Blues have kept 29 clean sheets under Tuchel in all competitions so far, including 16 this season.