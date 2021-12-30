Sports Premier League, Brighton hold Chelsea 1-1: Records broken

Premier League, Brighton hold Chelsea 1-1: Records broken

Dec 30, 2021

Romelu Lukaku's goal was canceled by Danny Welbeck

A dramatic stoppage-time equalizer from Danny Welbeck helped Brighton deny Chelsea a victory in the Premier League. Dropping two points jolted Chelsea's ambitions of keeping pace with Manchester City. This was a body blow for Thomas Tuchel's side, who have gone a point above Liverpool for the moment. Romelu Lukaku had scored for Chelsea as they looked to seal the points until Welbeck equalized.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Chelsea haven't quite been able to put in a string of wins of late in the Premier League. They have managed just three wins in the last eight PL matches (W3 D4 L1). With City firing in all fronts and keeping their winning run intact, Chelsea needed to follow up from their victory against Aston Villa with another win. However, this didn't happen.

Details How did the match pan out?

Lukaku put Chelsea ahead in the 28th minute from a header after Mason Mount's flick. Chelsea also had a deflected shot off the post as Mount had his effort well saved. Brighton too had their moments as Edouard Mendy was tested. The second half saw Brighton dominate as Chelsea too had their moments. However, Welbeck met Marc Cucurella's chipped cross to find an equalizer.

Records Contrasting records for Chelsea and Brighton

As per Opta, Chelsea have dropped 11 points from leading positions in the Premier League this season. This is more than they did in the whole of last season (10). Meanwhile, the Seagulls have won more points credit to goals scored in or after the 90th minute. This is more than any other side in the Premier League this season.

Information Notable feats achieved by Mount

Mount has been directly involved in 12 Premier League goals this season (7 goals, 5 assists). This tally is the most of any English player this season. Notably, it is his joint-most in a single campaign in the competition (also 12 in 2019-20).

Do you know? Notable feats scripted in the match

Chelsea have picked up four 1-1 draws from their last five home games at Stamford Bridge in the PL. As per Squawka Football, for the first time in the club's history, Brighton have scored a goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.