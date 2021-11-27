Premier League, Liverpool thrash Southampton: Records broken

Liverpool put four goals past Southampton

Liverpool thrashed sorry Southampton at Anfield in gameweek 13 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. Diogo Jota scored a brace before Thiago Alcantara added the third to see Liverpool cruise at half-time. In the second half, Virgil van Dijk scored from a header to make it 4-0. Liverpool have now scored 39 goals in the Premier League this season.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

This was a complete performance from the Liverpool players who seem to be enjoying themselves. Liverpool are separated by just a point from league leaders Chelsea, who face Manchester United tomorrow. Liverpool sealed their eighth win of the PL season and have shown immense quality in a free-flowing approach. To average three goals per game shows the attacking prowess Liverpool hold.

LIVSOU

How did the match pan out?

Andy Robertson's precise cross saw Jota net the opening goal within the opening two minutes. Southampton were open and exposed to concede the second. Salah and Jordan Henderson combined beautifully to play in an unmarked Jota. Thiago scored the third with a well taken shot from edge of the box. In the second half, senior defender VVD scored Liverpool's fourth goal from a corner.

Opta stats

Salah and Alexander-Arnold thrive for the Reds

Salah has now been directly involved in 150 PL goals in 171 games (108 goals, 42 assists). Only Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry reached 150 goal involvements in fewer games. Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist for Van Dijk was his 40th in the PL - only Wayne Rooney (22y 200d) and Cesc Fabregas (21y 188d) have reached 40 assists at a younger age (23y 51d).

Assists

PL: Salah has the most assists this season

Salah has now been involved in 19 goals this season in the Premier League. He registered his eighth assist of the season (highest). Salah has been directly involved in 25 goals across competitions this season (G17 A8). Alexander-Arnold now has seven assists this season in the PL, matching the tally of Paul Pogba (joint-second highest).

Jota

Brilliant Jota achieves these feats

Jota is now the joint-second highest scorer this season in the PL (7) alongside Sadio Mane and Jamie Vardy. As per Opta, Jota's opening goal after just 97 seconds against Southampton is Liverpool's earliest in the Premier League since April 2019 (15 seconds versus Huddersfield). He now has 32 Premier League goals in 98 appearances.