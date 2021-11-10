Manchester United's Paul Pogba likely to miss remainder of 2021

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 10, 2021, 06:16 pm

Paul Pogba faces a lengthy spell out on the sidelines

Paul Pogba could miss the remainder of 2021 after injuring his thigh on duty with France. As per reports, the 28-year-old Manchester United mid-fielder will be out for a period between six and eight weeks. This will see Pogba miss many games for United given the festive period workload next month. The mid-fielder is also out of contract next summer.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Manchester United are going through a poor spell of form and there's no identity at the moment. Defensively, United are in a mess and with the injury to Raphael Varane, things have gone more complicated. Now an injury to Pogba weakens their mid-field. This department has faced intense scrutiny as well of late. The problems seem to keep mounting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Injury

A big blow for Man United

Pogba is currently serving a three-game ban in the league for a red card against Liverpool. He has served two games and the third will be against Watford after the international break. If the former Juvenus player is out for at least eight weeks, he would miss two Champions League group games and up to 10 Premier League matches as well.

France

Pogba was released from the France squad

Pogba had limped out of a session with France ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland. He will miss both of France's final two Group D fixtures. France require three points from the remaining to games to book a ticket for next year's event. Pogba has been released from the France squad and will be evaluated in Manchester.

Reaction

Pogba hopes his injury isn't too bad

Pogba shared a short video on Instagram and said hopefully his injury isn't too bad. "As you can see, I got a little injured, hopefully it's not too bad," Pogba said. "I'm going to do probably another scan in those days to see how bad it is. We're here but we're going to come back strong, you already know."

Issues

Manchester United and Pogba in a period of uncertainty

In the recent weeks, Manchester United have been under the cosh. Massive home defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City have sparked further debate around the future of Solskjaer. To add further, United have also been hampered by injuries. Meanwhile, Pogba can sign pre-contract terms with overseas clubs in January given his United deal runs out in June. This is another major issue.