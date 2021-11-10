ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul moves to fifth place

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 10, 2021, 03:47 pm

KL Rahul has moved to fifth in the T20I Rankings

Indian cricket team opener KL Rahul has moved to the number five position in the ICC T20I Rankings. Rahul, who scored three successive fifties in India's last three games in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, has seen a rise by three places. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli dropped four places to be eighth as India made an exit from the global T20 tournament.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India may have left it too late in the T20 World Cup, but one of the major positive for the side was the manner in which Rahul ended his campaign. He hit three successive fifties to play a match-winning role for Team India. Rahul, who has been appointed as the vice-captain for the upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand, has shown tremendous character.

Details

Rahul shines for India, rises to fifth

Rahul amassed 194 runs in five matches for India in the T20 World Cup. He was the highest run-scorer for India. Rahul averaged 48.50 with the best score of 69. Overall, he has raced to 1,751 runs in T20Is at 40.72. Rahul has amassed 727 rating points after gaining three spots. Meanwhile, Kohli has 698 rating points, slipping to eighth.

Top three

Babar holds the top spot, Markram gains big

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam holds the top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings. Babar, who has scored the most runs in the ongoing T20I World Cup (264), has 839 rating points. England's Dawid Malan is second with 800 points. South Africa's Aiden Markram has gained big after ending with a 25-ball 52* against England. Third-placed Markram has 796 rating points.

Top 10

A look at the other batters in the top 10

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch dropped one place to be fourth. He has 732 rating points. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan also slipped to sixth. New Zealand's Devon Conway held his seventh place. England opener Jos Buttler is ninth with Rassie van der Dussen jumping six spots to take the 10th place. The Proteas middle-order batter has 669 rating points.

Spinners

Spinners rule the show among bowlers

In the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers, spinners continue to rule the roost. They occupy the top six places in the Rankings. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga occupies top place (797 rating points) and is followed by the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi, Adil Rashid, and Rashid Khan. Australia's Adam Zampa gained one place to be fifth, while Mujeeb ur Rahman dropped to sixth.

Pacers

Pacers Hazlewood and Southee break into the top 10

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has gained 11 spots to break into the top 10 in the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers. The right-arm pacer has 630 rating points. Hazlewood has claimed eight wickets in the ongoing tournament. Veteran Kiwi pacer Tim Southee gained three spots to be ninth. Anrich Nortje (7th) and Chris Jordan (10th) complete the list.

Twitter Post

ICC T20I Rankings