T20 World Cup: India hammer 210/2 against Afghanistan

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 03, 2021, 09:21 pm

India have compiled a mammoth total of 210/2 against Afghanistan in their third Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul shared a century stand to give India an ideal platform. This is the highest total across all Super 12 matches till now. India need to win by a big margin in order to improve their Net Run Rate.

Powerplay

Indian openers aced the power-play

Rohit and Rahul went out all guns blazing. The duo amassed 17 runs in the second over delivered by Sharafuddin Ashraf. Both openers provided the start which India needed to rejuvenate their campaign. Notably, Hamid Hassan conceded just one run in the sixth over. He nailed the yorkers in that over. India managed to pile up 53/0 in the power-play.

Information

India's highest power-play score of 2021 T20 World Cup

India registered their highest power-play score in the ongoing T20 World Cup. This is overall the fifth-highest score so far. The top four scores (2021 T20 WC): 66/0 (England vs Australia), 63/0 (Australia v Sri Lanka), 55/1 (Afghanistan v Scotland), 54/1 (Sri Lanka v Bangladesh).

Partnership

India's highest partnership in T20 World Cup

Both Rohit and Rahul continued with their onslaught after the power-play as well. The duo took India past the 100-run mark in the 12th over. They now have the joint-second-most century partnerships in T20 Internationals (4). Rohit and Rahul added 140 runs before the former departed. They registered the highest partnership for India in the T20 World Cup history.

Rohit

Rohit, Rahul slam half-centuries

Rohit was in full flow against the Afghanistan bowlers tonight. He went on to smash his 23rd half-century in T20I cricket (74 off 47). This was his 15th 50+ score in the format since 2017. Notably, India have won each of their previous 14 T20Is when Rohit recorded a 50+ score. His opening partner Rahul registered his 13th T20I half-century (69 off 48).