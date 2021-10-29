T20 World Cup, SA vs SL: Preview, stats, and more

Wanindu Hasaranga is a key asset for the Lankans

South Africa and Sri Lanka face each other in the 13th Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Saturday. The match is set to be held in Sharjah. Both SA and SL have won one and lost one in the Super 12, Group 1. It's a crucial match for both sides and there's a lot at stake. Here's the preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met on 16 occasions in T20Is. The Proteas have bossed the show in terms of wins (10). Sri Lanka have won five with one match ending in a tie. The two teams have met thrice in ICC T20 World Cups. SA have the edge with a 2-1 lead. They won in the 2012 and 2016 editions. SL won in 2014.

Key details about the match

The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium (3:30 PM IST). The pitch will assist spinners and pacers have to vary their lengths. Anything around the 150-160 mark will be crucial. In the three Super 12 matches held here, teams chasing have won twice. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sri Lanka need to offer more substance

Sri Lanka won all their three matches in the Round 1 stage to qualify for the Super 12. They started well by defeating Bangladesh but then were blown away by a rampant Australia. With England and Australia the favorites in this group, this becomes a must-win encounter. Lanka need to offer more substance with the bat and be more solid in the other departments.

SA will head into the match with utmost belief

After starting on a poor note against Australia, the South African side thwarted West Indies to collect a valuable win. SA will back themselves to get the job done against Lanka. They have a quality bowling side and enough pedigree in batting too. With a psychological advantage in T20Is over Lanka, SA will go into the match with utmost belief.

A look at the top performers

Kusal Perera can become the second Lankan batter with 1,500-plus T20I runs (1,496). Wanindu Hasaranga has 44 T20I wickets and can get past Thisara Perera (45) for the Lankans. Quinton de Kock (1,765) can become the second Proteas batter after JP Duminy to score 1,800-plus runs. Tabraiz Shamsi, who has taken 50 T20I wickets, can surpass Graeme Swann's tally (51).

A look at the probable XI of both teams

South Africa probable XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi Sri Lanka probable XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara