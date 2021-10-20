T20 WC: A look at Pakistan's T20I record in UAE

Written by Parth Dhall Published on Oct 20, 2021

Pakistan have won 22 T20Is in the UAE

Pakistan will play their opening game in the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals India on October 24. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to what is expected to be an enthralling encounter. Over the years, Pakistan have played most of their bilateral home series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here, we decode their T20I numbers in the nation.

Pakistan's T20I record in the UAE

Pakistan have played a total of 36 T20Is in the UAE. They have won 22 and lost 14 matches. Interestingly, Pakistan are unbeaten in the last 11 T20Is in the nation. They beat New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies in these matches. The incredible run started in September 2016. Pakistan played their last T20I in the UAE in November 2018.

A look at their record (ground wise)

Pakistan have played most of their T20Is (in the UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They have claimed 15 victories in 25 games on this venue (lost 10). Pakistan have won six of the nine T20Is at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (lost three). They have won and lost once at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Top performers for Pakistan in the UAE (T20Is)

Mohammad Hafeez is the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in the UAE. He has scored 541 runs from 27 matches at an average of 24.59 . The all-rounder is followed by Shoaib Malik on the list (449). Pakistan's incumbent skipper Babar Azam owns 392 runs at 49.00 in the nation. Besides, Hasan Ali has picked up 15 wickets here at just 18.33.

How have Pakistan fared in T20 World Cup?

Pakistan won the T20 World Cup in 2009. They claimed an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the final to clinch the title. Pakistan have featured in one more match than India (34) in the tournament. They have won 19 and lost 15 encounters. Pakistan couldn't qualify for the semi-finals in the 2016 edition. They lost to India, New Zealand, and Australia respectively.