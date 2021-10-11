IPL 2021: Major feats attained by Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have entered their ninth IPL final

Chennai Super Kings stormed into the final of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with an emphatic victory over Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1. The Yellow Army chased 173 as MS Dhoni finished with his usual bravado in the final over. CSK have qualified for the IPL final for a record ninth time. Here the major feats attained by the Dhoni-led side.

Final

CSK reach their ninth IPL final

CSK have reached the IPL final the ninth time. They did so previously in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2019. The Yellow Army were crowned champions in 2010, 2011, and 2018. Notably, Mumbai Indians have played as many as six IPL finals, while no other team has qualified for the same more than three times.

Final over

Most runs chased by a team in last over (playoffs)

Dhoni promoted himself ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo when CSK required 24 runs off 11 deliveries. And, he silenced the critics by finishing the run-chase in the final over. CSK required 13 runs in the 20th over, the most successfully chased by a team in the last over of a playoff match (IPL). The previous highest was 12 (by CSK vs RCB).

Do you know?

CSK have mastered run-chases over the years

As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK have successfully chased down 10 or more runs in the final over of an IPL game 15 times, the most by any team. Notably, Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals have achieved this feat eight times each.

Information

CSK have won all six games while chasing this season

CSK have won all six games while chasing this year. Interestingly, no team has finished an IPL season with a perfect record while batting second so far. CSK finally won a match against DC after losing four consecutive encounters to them.

Dhoni

Records scripted by Dhoni

Dhoni has remained unbeaten in successful IPL run-chases the joint-most times (25) along with Ravindra Jadeja. This was the 44th time Dhoni did so in T20 cricket. He is only behind Shoaib Malik (63), Kieron Pollard (58), and Bravo (45) on the list. Besides, Dhoni has entered his 10th IPL final (nine for CSK and one for Rising Pune Supergiant).