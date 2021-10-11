France beat Spain to win UEFA Nations League: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 11, 2021, 03:05 am

France beat Spain 2-1 to win the Nations League

FIFA 2018 World Cup winners France beat Spain 2-1 to win the UEFA Nations League. This was a second successive comeback win for France, who were trailing 1-0. In the semis, France had come from behind to beat Belgium as well. Against Spain, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe led the charge after Mikel Oyarzabal scored in the 64th minute. Here's more.

ESPFRA

How did the match pan out?

Spain looked the better side in the first half, enjoying more possession to keep France at bay. The game opened up in the second half as Spain drew first blood. Sergio Busquets spotted the run of Oyarzabal as the latter slotted the ball into the far corner. Benzema equalized straightaway with a ferocious strike into the top corner. Mbappe netted the winner for France.

Twitter Post

Nations League champions!

🇫🇷 Congratulations France, 2021 UEFA Nations League champions!🎉🎉🎉#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/djSrqtrGmc — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) October 10, 2021

Benzema

Benzema shines for France once again

In-form Benzema has been directly involved in 20 goals for club and country this season. He has 12 goals and eight assists in 15 matches. Benzema netted his 33rd goal for France in 92 appearances. As per Squawka Football, France are unbeaten in every game Benzema has scored in (not including penalty shootouts).

France

Champions France script these records

France have now won five major international honors. They won the 1984 European Championships, FIFA 1998 World Cup, 2000 European Championships, FIFA 2018 World Cup, and now the 2021 UEFA Nations League. France are also the first team to have won the World Cup, Euros, and the Nations League. They are the second winners of the Nations League after Portugal.

Twitter Post

France script history

🇫🇷 France become the first team to win the World Cup, the EURO and the Nations League! 👏👏👏#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/iTn8fjVNZr — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) October 10, 2021

Duo

Feats scripted by Busquets and Oyarzabal

As per Opta, Busquets has provided his 10th assist for Spain and the first one since November 2019, also to Oyarzabal. Meanwhile, three out of Oyarzabal's six goals for France have come in the Nations League (vs Switzerland, October 2020; vs Germany, November 2020; and now against France).

Twitter Post

Oyarzabal in the Nations League finals

🇪🇸 Mikel Oyarzabal for Spain in the Nations League finals = ⚽️🅰️🅰️#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/dK4HaaHeAM — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) October 10, 2021

Italy

Italy finish third in the Nations League

Italy thwarted Belgium's fightback to return to winning ways and finish third in the Nations League. Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with a crisp volley right after half-time in Turin. Domenico Berardi scored the second from the penalty spot. Belgium hit the woodwork on three occasions before pulling one back through Charles de Ketelaere. However, they could not find the equalizer.