Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Wednesday.

CSK are second in the points table, collecting four wins from five.

Meanwhile, SRH are placed last.

The news from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is that David Warner has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Head-to-head

Head-to-head record between the two sides

The two teams have faced each other on 14 occasions.

CSK have the edge over SRH, collecting 10 wins.

Meanwhile, the Orange Army have won on four occasions.

In IPL 2020, the two teams shared the spoils.

SRH won the first match by seven wickets and CSK won the second by 20 runs.

Pitch

Here's the pitch report

As per reports, the pitch is expected to be on the slower side and will aid bowlers with the ability to use change of pace.

Spinners will be in the game as well.

With both teams boasting of quality bowling attacks, the pitch will suit their styles.

In terms of batting, the batters need to rotate the strike well and play as per merit.

Information

Timing, TV listing and venue

The CSK-SRH match is set to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).