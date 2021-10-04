IPL 2021, DC vs CSK: Pant elects to bowl first

DC take on CSK in the IPL tonight

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 50th match of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the encounter. CSK and DC have qualified for the playoffs and occupy the top two spots. The news from the center is that Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field first. Here's more.

H2H record

Head-to-head record: CSK 15-9 DC

As far as the IPL head-to-head record is concerned, Chennai have had the edge over Delhi. In 24 meetings, CSK have won 15 encounters with a win percentage of 62.5. Meanwhile, DC have managed to win nine matches with a win percentage of 37.5. Both sides have won four games each against each other since IPL 2018.

Details

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The surface has produced enough for everyone so far. Notably, four of the last five matches have been won by the teams batting second. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Performers

DC vs CSK: A look at the top performers

CSK's Suresh Raina has racked up 661 runs from 26 games at a strike rate of 134.62 against DC. In the bowling segment, West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has taken 19 wickets with a best haul of 3/33 against them. Against CSK, Shikhar Dhawan owns 862 runs at a strike rate of 130.21, while Amit Mishra has scalped 13 wickets.

Teams

A look at the two teams

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Information

Maiden IPL cap for Ripal; CSK include Uthappa

DC have handed a cap to Ripal Patel. He is a hard-hitting all-rounder from Gujarat. For CSK, Suresh Raina misses out with a back issue. Robin Uthappa is set to make his CSK debut. Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar are back for the side.