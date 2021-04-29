ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings: Mohammad Rizwan enters top 10

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has entered the top 10 of the ICC Men's T20I Rankings for batsmen after a stellar run in the series against Zimbabwe.

A series-winning performance helped him gain five slots to reach the 10th position in the rankings.

His terrific knocks handed Pakistan a 2-1 series victory over Zimbabwe.

Here is more on the same.

Rizwan has overtaken Rohit and Morgan in the rankings

Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan in the third T20I against Zimbabwe.

He fired an unbeaten 91 off 60 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes.

In fact, he finished as the leading run-scorer of the series (186 runs).

For this, he was adjudged the Player of the Series.

This saw Rizwan overtaking Eoin Morgan and Rohit Sharma in the ICC Rankings.

Rizwan joins Babar Azam in the ICC Rankings

Rizwan is now the second-highest ranked Pakistani batsman in the rankings, only behind captain Babar Azam, who is now on third place. The latter ended up scoring 95 runs against Zimbabwe, second-highest in the three-match series.

Rizwan's recent numbers

A look at other rankings

Among bowlers, Haris Rauf (up 17 places to 21st) and Mohammad Hasnain (up 52 places to joint-65th) are the other Pakistani players to gain.

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir shares the 65th slot with Hasnain after climbing 12 spots.

For Zimbabwe, Wesley Madhevere has gained 88 places to reach joint-132nd position, while Craig Ervine has advanced 20 slots to 126th position.

Zimbabwe move up one slot to 11th position

The ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings see Zimbabwe move up one slot to the 11th position, gaining three points. Nepal have moved up one slot to the 14th position, while Netherlands have slipped one place to the 18th, and Malaysia are on the 31st position.

Karunaratne, Dhananjaya surge in the Test Rankings

In the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne's career-best 244 in the drawn first Test against Bangladesh has helped him reach 15th position with his best rating points tally (676) since January last year.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who was involved in a 345-run stand for the fourth wicket with Karunaratne, has also gained seven places to reach a career-best 28th position.