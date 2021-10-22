Existing IPL franchises likely to retain four players: Details here

IPL franchises are likely to retain four players ahead of the auction

In a major development, the existing eight IPL franchises will be allowed to retain up to four players ahead of next year's auction. The development comes after the BCCI and the team representatives were involved in informal discussions. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the franchises could be refrained from using the Right to Match (RTM) cards at the auction. Here's more.

Information

The number of retentions should not exceed four

It is understood that the teams could be allowed to keep up to three Indian and two foreign players. The total number of retentions should not exceed four. There might also be a cap on retaining uncapped players (not more than two).

Purse

What about the player purse?

According to reports, the player purse will be Rs. 90 crore. In the following two years, the purse will rise to Rs. 95 crore and Rs. 100 crore. If a franchise opts to retain four players, it will have to spend nearly 45 percent of its purse. The franchise with retentions will have Rs. 40 crore lesser than the franchise that doesn't retain players.

Picks

BCCI could introduce 'special picks' for two new franchises

The BCCI sources had earlier informed that the two new franchises will be allowed special picks. They will be able to pick some marquee players among those who have registered for the auction. The fee structure will be decided by the franchise and the player mutually. Notably, the number of special picks is yet to be decided.

Information

Bidding of new teams could take place on October 25

A formal announcement on the retention rule will and its details be made shortly. The bidding of two new teams is expected to take place on October 25 in Dubai. A few bidding parties are already in the UAE.

Teams

Ten teams to feature in IPL 2022

The IPL is set to witness two new teams from the 2022 season. This extends the total IPL franchises to 10. Notably, the 10-team model was operational in the past when Kochi Tuskers and Pune Warriors India were introduced. The last time when over eight franchises featured in the IPL was in 2013. Meanwhile, the BCCI last conducted bidding for new franchises in 2015.