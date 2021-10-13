'I have no respect for Curtly Ambrose', says Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle lashes out at former WI bowler Curtly Ambrose

Chris Gayle has lashed out at the legendary fast bowler Curtly Ambrose, who questioned his spot in the West Indies side. Speaking on the Mason and Guest show, the former West Indies seamer stated that Gayle shouldn't be "an automatic choice" for the T20 World Cup. Responding to the same, the Universe Boss said Ambrose has a knack of seeking attention. Here's more.

Statement

Here is what Gayle said

"I am finished with Curtly Ambrose. I have no respect, any time I see him I will tell him as well -- 'Stop being negative, support the team ahead of the World Cup.' This team has been selected and we need past players to support us. We need that. Why can't our own support us in a big tournament like this?" said Gayle.

Development

Gayle withdrew from IPL 2021, citing bubble fatigue

Gayle recently left the IPL 2021 bio-bubble in order to stay fresh for the T20 World Cup. He mustered 15 runs from two games for Punjab Kings in the UAE leg. Previously, he won the 2021 Caribbean Premier League with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. So far, Gayle has scored 193 runs from 10 games this season with a best score of 46.

International

Gayle averages just 17.46 in T20Is this year

Gayle has been a part of West Indies' T20I side in the recent bilateral series. He featured against Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan. The 42-year-old has mustered 227 runs from 16 T20Is at 17.46 this year. His tally includes just one half-century. Gayle's last 10 T20I scores read as - 12*, 1*, 16, 7, 21, 1, 67, 13, 4, and 11.

Comments

Gayle shouldn't go to the World Cup: Ambrose

Highlighting Gayle's recent form, Ambrose said, "The few home series (WI) just played, he had no scores of significance, and I have said before that if he did not do well in those home series, he should not go to the World Cup." "For me, he is definitely not an automatic choice. He has not done much in the last 18 months," he added.

Response

Gayle issues a warning to Ambrose

Gayle has warned that he can get "disrespectful" if Ambrose continues with his criticism. "I am Chris Gayle Universe Boss is going to be disrespectful, verbally in their face. In the media as well. I am not going to take anything from any senior player. Curtly Ambrose pull your socks up, alright? Support for West Indies, ok? That is the thing," said Gayle.

WI

West Indies' squad for T20 World Cup

West Indies announced their squad for the T20 WC last month. Several marquee players are included in the side led by Kieron Pollard. Squad: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.

Information

WI will face England in their tournament opener

West Indies have been drawn with England, Australia, South Africa and two qualifying teams in Group 1. The defending champions will play their opener against England on October 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.