IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Royal Challengers

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 52nd match of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The match went down to the wire as the Orange Army defended 141 in the final over. Buvneshwar Kumar didn't let the dangerous AB de Villiers steal a win in the final over. SRH have registered only their third win of the season.

How did the match pan out?

In a surprising move, Abhishek Sharma opened alongside Jason Roy for SRH after RCB elected to field. Abhishek departed early but Roy and Kane Williamson added 70 runs. The middle-order batters couldn't settle for long. As a result, SRH managed just 141/7 in 20 overs. Although Devdutt Padikkal and Glenn Maxwell had set the tone for RCB's chase, ABD couldn't win it for them.

SRH added just 36 runs in the last six overs

SRH were 105/2 after 14 overs. They mustered mere 36 runs in the next six overs. This has been the story of the Orange Army this season. They have failed to maximize and fire in the death overs.

Harshal Patel shines again

Harshal Patel has been on a roll in the ongoing season. The right-arm seamer took three wickets for 33 runs in four overs. He has taken three or more wickets in three of the last four matches (including today). Patel is presently the leading wicket-taker in the season, having taken 29 scalps from 13 matches at an incredible average of 14.00.

Patel surpasses the legendary Lasith Malinga

Patel has now become the third-ever bowler to take 29 or more wickets in a single IPL season. He surpassed the record of Lasith Malinga, who scalped 28 wickets in the 2011 season. Patel is only behind Dwayne Bravo (32) and Kagiso Rabada (30) on this list. The Indian could break Bravo's all-time record for taking most wickets in a single season.

Most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single season

Patel now has the most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single IPL season (29). The previous record was held by Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up 27 wickets in the 2020 season, which also took place in the UAE.

Dan Christian hasn't scored in double digits this season

RCB all-rounder Dan Christian hasn't justified his selection in the ongoing so far. He is undergoing a lean patch at the moment. Christian has managed to score just five runs in the season. His scores in six innings read as - 1(3) vs MI, 1(2) vs SRH, 1(3) vs CSK, 1*(3) vs MI, 0(1) vs PBKS, 1(4) vs SRH.