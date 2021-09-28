IPL 2021, KKR vs DC: Eoin Morgan elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 03:03 pm

IPL 2021, KKR vs DC: Here is the toss update

Kolkata Knight Riders are taking on Delhi Capitals in the 41st match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is hosting the afternoon game of Tuesday's double-header. Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to field. A win would keep KKR afloat in the playoff race, while DC could qualify after the match. Here are further details.

Details

A look at the key details

The match is being held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Although this venue is known for producing high-scoring encounters, the surface has posed difficulties for batters this time. The highest total here in the ongoing season is 157/4 by CSK, so far. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Kolkata have had the wood over Delhi Capitals in the IPL till now. In 26 head-to-head games, KKR have managed to win 14 matches with a win percentage of 53.85. On the other hand, Delhi have earned 12 victories against KKR with a win percentage of 46.15. Notably, Delhi have won four of the last five matches against KKR.

Recap

Recap: What happened in the last encounter?

Delhi Capitals comprehensively won the last encounter between the two sides, earlier this season. KKR racked up 154/6 after DC invited them to bat. DC started the run-chase with a bang as opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 6 fours in the very first over. His 82-run (41) knock powered DC to a one-sided win. They chased the total in just 16.3 overs.

Teams

Here are the two teams

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier.

Changes

Tim Southee makes his debut for KKR

New Zealand seamer Tim Southee makes his debut for KKR. He has replaced all-rounder Andre Russell in the line-up. The former has previously represented Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Besides, Prasidh Krishna has made way for Sandeep Warrier. Meanwhile, Steve Smith has replaced the injured Prithvi Shaw in the DC XI.