IPL 2021, DC vs SRH: Here is the match preview

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 03:14 pm

DC will take on SRH in the 33rd match

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. DC occupy the second spot on the points table after doing well in the India leg. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers are last, having lost back-to-back games. They desperately require a win in order to bounce back. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report, conditions, and TV listing

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The track here has offered assistance to fast bowlers so far. Meanwhile, the temperature in Dubai will be around 35 degrees Celsius. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

Sunrisers Hyderabad enjoy a considerable lead of Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In 19 head-to-head meetings, Hyderabad have managed to win 11 matches with a win percentage of 57.89. On the other hand, Delhi have earned eight victories against SRH (win percentage: 42.11). Notably, DC have won four out of seven matches against SRH since the IPL 2019.

DC

Rishabh Pant to continue as captain

Rishabh Pant will continue to lead DC even though Shreyas Iyer has recovered from his injury. The DC had roped in Ben Dwarshuis as a replacement for Chris Woakes, who had pulled out of the remaining matches citing personal reasons. Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Iyer, Pant (captain, wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

SRH

SRH will miss the services of Jonny Bairstow

SRH will miss the services of Jonny Bairstow, who had opted out of the remaining season to prioritize his international assignments. He has been replaced by WI all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford. SRH would want to bounce back under Kane Williamson. Probable XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Performers

Here are the top performers

Pant has amassed 431 runs from 13 games at a strike rate of 146.59 against SRH. In the bowling segment, Umesh has scalped 12 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/26. Against DC, Williamson has smashed 471 runs at a strike-rate of 134.95, while Sandeep has accounted for 18 wickets with the best match haul of 4/20.

Recap

Recap: What happened in the last encounter?

The previous encounter between DC and SRH resulted in a Super Over. DC racked up 159/4 in 20 overs. SRH's middle-order faltered in the run-chase, with Williamson being the lone warrior (66*). A late cameo by Jagadeesha Suchith saved SRH from sinking. SRH could manage seven runs in the Super Over. The likes of Dhawan and Pant won it easily for DC.