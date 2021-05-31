Absence of foreign stars won't affect schedule of IPL: BCCI

May 31, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has clarified that the 2021 Indian Premier League will resume even if the foreign players remain unavailable. Shukla said the BCCI will discuss with the Emirates Cricket Board regarding the schedule of the remaining 31 IPL games. The board, on Saturday, confirmed that the UAE will host the remainder of the IPL season.

"Our main focus is on completing this edition of the IPL. It shouldn't be left halfway through. So, whichever foreign players are available is fine. Whoever is not available, it is not going to stop us from hosting the tournament," Shukla told Khaleej Times. He added, "The Indian players are there, foreign players are there, but few foreign players will not be available."

IPL 2021 to resume in UAE

The BCCI, in its Special General Meeting, decided that the remainder of the IPL 2021 season will be held in the UAE in the September-October window. Notably, the cricket board cited "bad weather" as the reason to shift the tournament outside India. The cash-rich league was postponed midway through the season after several COVID-19 positive cases were reported among players.

IPL's schedule could clash with that of CPL

A number of overseas stars might end up missing the tournament. Notably, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 is scheduled to run from August 28 to September 19. Hence, the West Indian players could give the IPL a miss as it could start from mid-September. Reportedly, the BCCI has urged Cricket West Indies to reschedule the start of CPL 2021.

What about the players from England, Australia and New Zealand?

Recently, Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's cricket, confirmed that the English players won't be available for the second phase of IPL, with several tours and the Ashes lined up. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has revealed that the board is yet to take a call on the availability of players for the same. The participation of New Zealand players also hangs in balance.

IPL 2021: The schedule will be out soon

The revised schedule for the remaining IPL games will be out in the coming days. "Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah, and Brijesh Patel will be coming here in a few days. We will be having discussions with the cricket board here and the other authorities. And accordingly, the schedule will be made, so the tournament happens in a very smooth manner," Shukla stated.