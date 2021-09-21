Australia Women beat India, win 25th consecutive ODI: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 03:07 pm

Australia Women defeat India in 1st ODI

The Australian women's cricket team claimed a dominant victory over India Women in the first ODI on Tuesday. Australia Women won the match by nine wickets, chasing the 226-run target with 54 balls to spare. Openers Rachael Haynes (93*) and Alyssa Healy (77) led the run-chase. The Meg Lanning-led side has now won 25 ODIs in a row. Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

India were off to a steady start after Australia elected to field. The top-order batters couldn't capitalize upon their starts. Skipper Mithali Raj was the only Indian batter to cross the 50-run mark. Her 63-run knock powered India past 150. Richa Ghosh and Jhulan Goswami eventually drove India to 225/8. Meanwhile, Haynes, Healy, and Lanning (53*) scored fifties as Australia easily chased the target.

Information

An unbeaten streak of 25 ODIs

Australia Women extended their winning streak in ODI cricket to 25 games. They last lost an ODI on October 29, 2017. Ever since, Australia Women have beaten India, Pakistan, New Zealand (twice), England, West Indies, and Sri Lanka in bilateral series.

Feat

Raj completes 20,000 career runs

Indian captain Mithali Raj led from the front in the first innings. She smashed her 59th half-century in ODI cricket. Raj slammed 63 (107) with the help of 3 fours. The Indian skipper completed 20,000 career runs (First-class, List A, and T20s) during the innings. Raj's career has spanned over 20 years. She made her international debut in 1999.

Do you know?

Fifth consecutive ODI fifty for Raj

Raj smashed her fifth consecutive ODI fifty this year. She is the second-highest run-scorer in the format this year. The Indian captain has racked up 479 runs from nine innings at an incredible average of 79.83. The tally includes 6 fifties.

Partnership

Healy and Haynes share a century stand

Healy was on the charge in the run-chase, having scored her 13th ODI fifty. Haynes complimented her and reached her sixth ODI fifty. The duo shared a century stand in just 18. A look at their recent partnerships: 41 v NZ, 37 v NZ, 144 v NZ , 23 v NZ, 82 v NZ, 73 v NZ, 126 vs India.

Feats

A look at the other notable feats

During her 77-run knock, Healy completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, skipper Lanning reached her 16th 50+ score in the format. Speedster Darcie Brown picked up her maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs. This was only her second ODI. Brown registered figures of 4/33, having scalped India's top three, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Yastika Bhatia. She also dismissed Deepti Sharma later.