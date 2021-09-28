Inzamam-ul-Haq undergoes angioplasty after suffering heart attack

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, on Monday, underwent a successful angioplasty. Reportedly, the legendary batter suffered a heart attack in Lahore. It is understood that he had been complaining of chest pain over the last three days. According to his manager, Inzamam is stable but under observation. He was the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team until July 2019.

A look at the details

Inzamam's manager revealed that a stent has been placed in his heart. His initial tests didn't show much. However, the latest round of testing revealed he had suffered a heart attack. The Pakistan veteran underwent an immediate surgery thereafter.

Leading run-scorer for Pakistan in ODIs

Inzamam remains one of the greatest batters in world cricket. Till date, he is Pakistan's leading run-getter in ODIs, having racked up 11,701 from 375 matches at an average of 39.53. He also owns 10 tons in the format. Inzamam has the third-most runs for Pakistan in Test cricket. He smashed 8,829 runs from 119 Tests at a phenomenal average of 50.16 (25 hundreds).

Inzamam led Pakistan to over 50 ODI wins

Under Inzamam, Pakistan registered several memorable wins. He is one of the three Pakistan captains to have led Pakistan to over 50 wins in ODI cricket (52). Under him, Pakistan played a total of 31 Tests (won 11, lost 11, drawn 9).

Here are his notable feats

Inzamam is among the few Pakistani cricketers to have slammed a century in each innings of a Test. He scored 109 and 100* against England in the 2005 Faisalabad Test. Inzamam has the fifth-most runs on a single ground (2,464 at Sharjah). He is Pakistan's highest run-scorer in international cricket (20,580). Inzamam was a part of Pakistan's XI that won the 1992 World Cup.

Inzamam held several roles after retiring from international cricket

Inzamam retired from international cricket in 2007. In December 2012, Inzamam was temporarily appointed as Pakistan's batting consultant. Three years later, he was appointed as the head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team. Inzamam's contract was renewed, considering his terrific run. He resigned from the role in 2016 and took charge as Pakistan's chief selector. The 51-year-old held the role until July 2019.