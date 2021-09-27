IPL 2021: Jason Roy's heroics see SRH beat RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed just their second victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The Orange Army overcame Rajasthan Royals in match number 40 in Dubai. RR rode on Sanju Samson's sparkling 82 to post 164/5 in 20 overs. In response, Jason Roy, who replaced David Warner for SRH, played a brilliant knock to contribute towards SRH's victory. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

RR lost Evin Lewis (6) early on before Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson adding 56 vital runs. They were soon reduced to 77/3. However, Samson carried on and stitched an 84-run stand alongside Mahipal Lomror. Siddarth Kaul claimed two wickets in the final over. In response, SRH were off to a flier and after Wriddhiman Saha's dismissal, Jason Roy and Kane Williamson batted smartly.

Sanju Samson gets past 3,000 IPL runs

Samson became the 19th player in IPL history to get past 3,000 runs. He now has 3,017 runs at 29.87. The right-handed batsman registered his 15th IPL fifty and a first versus SRH. He is now the highest run-scorer against SRH in the IPL (615). Meanwhile, Samson is now the highest scorer in IPL 2021 (433). He smashed his second fifty this season.

Milestone for Samson!

Notable feats for the SRH bowlers

SRH spinner Rashid Khan (1/31) picked up his 13th wicket this season. He has now raced to 88 IPL scalps at 20.26. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28) claimed his 141st wicket, steering clear of R Ashwin (140). Kaul (2/36) now has 56 IPL wickets, equaling CSK duo Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

Roy slams fifty on debut for SRH, Williamson shines

Roy hit a flamboyant 42-ball 60 on debut for SRH. The former Gujarat Lions and Delhi Capitals batsman smashed eight fours and one six. Roy smashed his second IPL fifty, playing his ninth match in the competition. Williamson went past the 200-run mark against RR in the IPL. He also surpassed the 1,800-run mark, besides going past Mahela Jayawardene (1,802).