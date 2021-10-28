ICC T20 World Cup, Australia beat Sri Lanka: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 10:45 pm

Australia openers added 70 runs for the first wicket

Australia beat Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 12, Group 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday in Dubai. Batting first, Sri Lanka managed 154/6 in 20 overs. Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka scored 35 runs each. In response, the Aussie batters went on to chase down the target. Here we present the records that were broken.

AUS vs SL

How did the match pan out?

Pathum Nissanka was dismissed early on before Perera and Asalanka added 63 runs. Sri Lanka were reduced to 94/5 as Bhanuka Rajapaksa's fighting 33* ensured they went past 150. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Adam Zampa claimed two wickets each. In response, Australia got off to a terrific start before Wanindu Hasaranga handed them a double blow. However, the job was finally done.

Perera

Perera is Sri Lanka's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is

Perera struck a 25-ball 35 for Lanka. The southpaw now has 1,496 runs in T20Is at 27.20. Perera is now the second-highest run-scorer for SL in T20Is, surpassing the tally of Mahela Jayawardene (1,493). He also became the first Lankan batter to smash 50 T20I sixes, hitting one maximum in the match. He got past Shane Watson's tally as well (1,462).

Bowlers

Notable feats for Australia's wicket-takers

Zampa (2/12) has raced to 56 T20I scalps at 22.33. He has equaled Samuel Badree's tally (56). The right-arm spinner now has 16 T20I scalps against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Starc (27) has 55 wickets and surpassed former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir (54). Cummins (2/34) has raced to 40 T20I wickets, becoming the sixth Aussie bowler to do so.

Warner

Warner slams 19th T20I fifty

David Warner (65) finally got some much needed runs with the bat. The senior Aussie opener slammed his 19th T20I fifty and a fifth versus Sri Lanka. Warner has now gone past 500 career T20I runs against Sri Lanka (512). Overall, Warner has become the ninth batter to get past 2,300 runs in T20Is (2,344).

Duo

Finch surpasses 2,500 runs, scripts this partnership record with Warner

Australian captain Aaron Finch managed to score a 23-ball 37. Finch became the fifth batter in T20Is to surpass 2,500 runs (2,510). He hit five fours in the match and has now gone past 250 fours (253), becoming the fifth player to achieve this feat. Warner and Finch now have 1,096 partnership runs (sixth-highest). They slammed their fourth 50-plus stand.

Feats

Notable feats scripted in the match

Hasaranga claimed figures worth 2/22. The right-arm spinner now has 44 T20I wickets for Lanka at just 14.84. This was the 17th meeting between the two teams in T20Is. Australia have taken the edge over Lanka (9-8). The Aussies lead Sri Lanka 3-1 in ICC T20 World Cup meetings. Australia won their second successive Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2021.