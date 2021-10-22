Records held by Virat Kohli in the ICC T20 WC

Virat Kohli holds several records in the T20 WC

Indian captain Virat Kohli will be aiming to make his presence felt in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. India will open their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday with the Super 12s starting a day earlier. Kohli has done well in the World T20 and will aim to replicate his achievements. Here we decode Kohli's record in the T20 World Cup.

Kohli is the fourth-highest scorer in ICC T20 WC

Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup. He has amassed 777 runs from 16 matches. Notably, he has slammed nine fifties with the best score of 89*. Kohli has also hit 73 fours and 19 sixes. He has a strike rate of 133.04. Also, Kohli has scored the most runs in the event by an Indian batter.

Two successive Man of the Tournament awards

Kohli was adjudged the Man of Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the World T20. He is the only player in T20 WC history to win successive Man of the Tournament awards. In 2014, Kohli scored 319 runs with the best score of 77. He was the second-highest scorer in 2016 with 273 runs.

Best average in an edition of the World T20

In the 2014 edition of the World T20, Kohli averaged 106.33. He followed that up with an average of 136.50 in the 2016 World Cup. This is the best average anybody has registered in any edition of the tourney. For the second successive occasion, Kohli averaged over 100. Overall, Kohli holds the best average in the ICC T20 World Cup (86.33).

Kohli holds this record as well

Kohli also holds the record for the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup. He amassed 319 runs in the 2014 event, hitting four fifties in six matches. The next best is Tillakaratne Dilshan (317 in 2009).

Kohli has scored 3,159 runs in T20Is

Overall in T20Is, Kohli has the most runs. He has scored 3,159 runs at an average of 52.65. Kohli has amassed 28 fifties so far with the best score of 94*. He has the best average in the format.