IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Feats which Shikhar Dhawan can attain

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 12, 2021, 05:51 pm

Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer of the IPL

Shikhar Dhawan has been among runs in the last two Indian Premier League seasons. The Delhi Capitals opener scripted history by slamming two consecutive centuries in the 2020 season. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition. Dhawan will be the key player for DC in the Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Here are the feats which he can attain.

Career

A look at Dhawan's IPL career

Besides playing for DC, Dhawan has also represented Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. In a career spanning over a decade, Dhawan has amassed 5,748 runs from 191 matches at an average of 34.83. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament after Virat Kohli (6,283). Dhawan has a career strike rate of 126.94.

Runs

Dhawan eyes the 600-run mark in IPL 2021

Dhawan has been one of the most consistent batters this season. He has scored 551 runs from 15 matches at an average of 39.36. In the impending encounter, he can become the third batter after KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad to complete 600 runs in the season. He can even overtake Rahul (626) to claim the Orange Cap.

Information

Dhawan could script this record

Dhawan requires 49 more to complete 600 runs for the second consecutive season. He could eclipse his previous best tally of runs (618) in a single season. Notably, Dhawan has scored 400 or more runs in every season since 2016.

T20s

Dhawan set to play his 300th T20 innings

As far as T20 cricket is concerned, Dhawan will play his 300th innings. He owns 8,739 runs from 302 T20s at an average of 32.48 presently. The left-handed batter requires 83 runs to overtake Shane Watson (8,821) on the tally. Dhawan needs two maximums to complete 200 sixes in T20 cricket. He has a total of 986 fours in the format.

Records

Other records that he can break

Dhawan is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer for Delhi in the IPL (2,030). He has slammed 16 half-centuries for them so far. By scoring one more, he will top this list for DC. Besides, Dhawan could become only the fourth batter with 800 or more runs against KKR in the IPL. He owns 758 runs from 27 matches against them at present.