NZ announce squad for World T20 and other upcoming series

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 10:41 am

Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand in the upcoming World T20

New Zealand Cricket has announced the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup set to be held between October and November. Besides the World T20, the Black Caps have also named their squads for four other upcoming series as well. This is part of an unprecedented move of naming three squads simultaneously, besides workload balance and welfare of players and staff members. Here's more.

Details

Key details of New Zealand's cricket team squads

The squad that has been named for the ICC T20 World Cup and the T20Is against India, will see the players miss action against Bangladesh (T20Is) and Pakistan (ODIs). They will also miss the T20I series against Pakistan barring a few names. Notably, skipper Kane Williamson and coach Gary Stead will join the squad for the World T20 and India T20Is.

Leadership

Leadership duties in Kane Williamson and Gary Stead's absence

Tom Latham, who will lead New Zealand for the upcoming T20Is against Bangladesh and the limited-overs series against Pakistan, hasn't been named in the World T20 side and the series against India. Wellington coach Glenn Pocknall will manage the Kiwi team for the Bangladesh T20I series and Pakistan ODI clashes. NZ bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will take the reins for the T20Is against Pakistan.

PAK tour

NZ to play three ODIs and five T20Is against Pakistan

New Zealand will be involved in three ODIs and five T20Is in the lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup that starts on October 17. The visitors will begin their tour with the ODIs on September 17, 19, and 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. They will head to Lahore for the five T20Is from September 25 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

David White

NZC chief executive White has his say on workload management

NZC chief executive David White highlighted the need to safeguard the well-being of players. "The need to safeguard the well-being of our players and support staff is now very real, and we've endeavoured to do this by carefully managing their workloads over this winter's massive playing programme," White said. He also said the Players Association was on board with the move.

Information

Bangladesh to host New Zealand for five T20Is in September

The Bangladesh cricket team will be hosting New Zealand in the month of September for five T20Is. The two nations will use this T20I series as part of their preparations for the World T20 that will begin in the UAE and Oman in October.

Information

NZ squad for Bangladesh T20Is and Pakistan ODIs

Bangladesh T20Is and Pakistan ODIs: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls. Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (T20 only), Blair Tickner, Will Young

Information

NZ squad for Pakistan T20Is

Pakistan T20Is: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Information

NZ squad for the T20 World Cup and India series

ICC T20 World Cup and India T20Is: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (16th man - injury cover)