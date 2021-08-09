Barcelona's Sergio Aguero out for 10 weeks with calf injury

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out for 10 weeks due to a right calf injury. In a recent statement, Barca clarified that the Argentine forward has suffered a tendon injury after undergoing several tests. Aguero, who spent over a decade at Manchester City, was acquired by Barcelona on a two-year contract in June. Here are further details.

Barcelona confirmed the development on Twitter

LATEST NEWS |Tests carried out on first team player Kun Agüero have confirmed a right calf injury. He will be out around ten weeks. pic.twitter.com/wZNU4ahV0c — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 9, 2021

Barca signed Aguero on a two-year deal

Barcelona had signed Aguero on a two-year deal until 2023. In a statement, Barca stated he has a buy-out clause set at £86 mn. Aguero had joined Manchester City in 2011. "We all know Barcelona are the best club in the world," he had said.

Highest goal-scorer for City across competitions

Aguero racked up 260 goals from 390 matches for City across competitions. The Argentine international netted 184 times in the Premier League, besides making 47 assists. He is the fourth-highest goal-scorer in Premier League history. He is also the highest scorer in the Champions League for City (39). Aguero has scored the most goals for them in FA Cup (20).

La Liga to kick-off on August 13

The 2021/22 season of La Liga is set to kick-off on August 13. Valencia will lock horns with Getafe in the season opener. Barcelona will play their first match on August 15 against Real Sociedad. They finished second in the 2019/20 season with 82 points. Barca, who will be without Lionel Messi in the season, have won La Liga 26 times.

Barcelona will miss the services of Messi

Barcelona will miss the services of Messi this season after he parted ways with the club. The Argentine striker confirmed his exit as Barca couldn't renew his contract due to financial obstacles. Messi, at a recent new conference, stated that he has been in talks with PSG over a "possible move". Notably, Messi won the Copa America this year with Argentina, alongside Aguero.