Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 02:04 pm

Will Messi join Paris Saint-Germain?

After bidding adieu to Barcelona, football legend Lionel Messi is expected to arrive in Paris on Monday. The development comes a day after an emotional Messi confirmed that he is finally parting ways with Barcelona. Messi, who ended his long-standing association with Barca, stated that he has been in talks with French club PSG over a "possible move". Here are further details.

Messi hinted at the possibility of joining PSG

Messi had to leave Barcelona, who couldn't renew his contract, owing to financial obstacles. Messi, a free agent, hinted at the possibility of joining PSG. "It is a possibility, but I have not agreed on anything with anyone. I have got different clubs interested. Nothing is definitive but clearly we are talking to them," he said at the news conference.

A look at Messi's stats at Barcelona

Messi started his senior club career in the 2004/05 season. He has racked 672 goals in 778 matches for the Barcelona. Messi has won a staggering 34 trophies at the Spanish club. He has won 10 La Liga, seven Copa del Rey, seven Spanish Super Cup, four Champions League, three UEFA Super Cup, and three FIFA Club World Cup titles.

I gave everything for Barcelona: Messi

"I gave everything for Barcelona from the first day that I arrived right to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye I have still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now," said Messi.

Messi could join his former team-mate Neymar

If Messi completes the PSG deal, he will join star striker Kylian Mbappe and former team-mate Neymar. The club had also acquired Spanish defender Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid earlier this year. Ramos, who won four Champions League crowns with Real, had arrived on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Messi could also team-up his Argentina team-mate Angel Di Maria by joining PSG.

PSG have offered Messi a two-year deal

Messi had to leave Barca as they were unable to honor the five-year contract they had agreed with him. It was reported that PSG have offered Messi an initial two-year deal, believed to be worth £25m a year (after taxes). Notably, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been reviewing it meticulously. Although Messi has also been linked to Manchester City, PSG remain the front-runners.