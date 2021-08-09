Bangladesh beat Australia in 5th T20I, win series 4-1



Bangladesh registered a 60-run victory in the fifth and final T20I against Australia to win the five-match series 4-1. Australia were bundled out for their lowest T20I score (62) as they couldn't chase a meager 123-run target. Shakib Al Hasan destroyed the Australian batting attack by taking four wickets. The likes of Mohammad Saifuddin and Nasum Ahmed were also among wickets. Here is more.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh were off to an ideal start after electing to bat. However, the Australian bowlers made them work for boundaries, eventually choking their flow of runs. Bangladesh managed a mere 122/8 after 20 overs. Although Australia lost only two wickets in the powerplay, they struggled to accelerate. Only Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott scored in double figures as Australia perished for 62.

Australia

Australia's lowest total in T20Is

As stated, Australia have registered their lowest total in T20 Internationals (62). Their previous lowest score in the format was against England (79) at the Rose Bowl, Southampton in 2005. Australia's innings lasted only 13.4 overs, the shortest in their history. This is the least number of overs Australia have batted in an innings since March 15, 1877.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first series win against Australia

Bangladesh have won their first-ever bilateral series in any format against Australia. Prior to this series, Australia had won six consecutive international series against Bangladesh, while one was drawn. Paradoxically, the Aussies have now lost as many as five bilateral T20I series played by them over the last 12 months. Their opponents Bangladesh have won eight out of last nine matches at home.

Shakib

Second man to claim 100 T20I wickets

Star all-rounder Shakib showed his class in the final T20I. He scalped four wickets for just nine runs in 3.4 overs. In the process, Shakib became only the second man to claim 100 or more T20I wickets. He is now only behind Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga, who owns 107 wickets. Shakib was adjudged the Player of the Series for his all-round display.

Do you know?

Shakib registers the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets

Shakib has become the only man to register the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. He has snapped up 102 wickets from 84 T20Is at an incredible average of 20.63. Besides, Shakib also has 1,718 runs in the format.

Records

Other records that were broken in the series

This is the only bilateral T20I series to have registered a run-rate of less than six per over (minimum 100 overs bowled). In the third T20I, Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis became the first player to claim a hat-trick on debut in men's T20Is. Australia also recorded the lowest unsuccessful chase (117/4) with four or more wickets in hand in T20Is, in that match.