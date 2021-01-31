Bangladesh senior cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been named in the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against West Indies. Shakib, who impressed in the recently concluded ODI series, was a suspect after suffering a groin injury during the third ODI. However, the all-rounder recovered well in time and will play a crucial role in the Tests. Here are the details.

Injury Groin injury bothered Shakib in the third ODI

During the third ODI against West Indies, Shakib limped off the field with a groin problem. The star player was unable to complete his bowling spell. Shakib pulled up while bowling his fifth over, and left the field. Later on, Shakib said he would wait at least a day before making an assessment but admitted: "it doesn't look very good at the moment".

ODI series How did Shakib fare in the three-match ODI series?

Bangladesh thrashed a second-string West Indies outfit 3-0 in the ODIs. Notably, Shakib registered bowling figures of 4/8, 2/30, and 0/12. With the bat, he got scores of 19, 43*, and 51. Shakib now has 266 career ODI scalps at 29.72. He has also scored 6,436 runs at 38.08. In the third ODI, he registered his 48th career ODI half-century.

Entrants Two uncapped players in Bangladesh squad

Bangladesh have handed call-ups to two uncapped players in the 18-member squad. Hasan Mahmud's impressive performance in the ODI series led to his maiden call-up to the Test squad. Mahmud has so far featured in 14 FC matches for Chittagong Division, claiming 37 wickets at 33.91. His Chittagong team-mate Yasir Ali Chowdhury is the only other uncapped player in the squad.

Information A look at Bangladesh's 18-member Test squad

Bangladesh Test squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Information Bangladesh to play first Test since February 2020