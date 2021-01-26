Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is a doubt for his side's upcoming tour of New Zealand. Shakib, who made a return to the team following a ban, was superb in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies. He made his presence felt with both bat and ball. However, a groin injury suffered on Monday, coupled with personal reasons could see him be absent.

Injury Groin injury bothers Shakib in the third ODI

During the third ODI against West Indies, Shakib limped off the field with a groin problem. The star player was unable to complete his bowling spell. Later on, Shakib said he would wait at least a day before making an assessment but admitted: "it doesn't look very good at the moment".

Injury Shakib's injury may see him miss the Tests against WI

Bangladesh and West Indies are set to face each other in two Tests, starting February 3. Shakib's injury might force him to miss the Tests. In the third ODI, Shakib pulled up while bowling his fifth over, and left the field after receiving the physio's attention, leaving Soumya Sarkar to complete the over.

Information Shakib's wife is expecting a child: Reports

According to reports, the left-handed cricketer might also skip the New Zealand series to be with his wife, who is expecting a child, in the United States. The Tigers will play three ODIs and three T20Is during the series to be held in February-March.

Series How did Shakib fare in the three-match ODI series?

Bangladesh thrashed a second-string West Indies outfit 3-0 in the ODIs. Notably, Shakib registered bowling figures of 4/8, 2/30, and 0/12. With the bat, he got scores of 19, 43*, and 51. Shakib now has 266 career ODI scalps at 29.72. He has also scored 6,436 runs at 38.08. In the third ODI, he registered his 48th career ODI half-century.

