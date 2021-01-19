-
BCCI announces Rs. 5 crore as bonus for Team India
The Indian cricket team fought valiantly to pull off a record-breaking chase in the fourth Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane.
The victory has helped Team India claim the series by a 2-1 margin.
To reward the side, the BCCI has announced a monetary bonus of Rs. 5 crore.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah confirmed the same.
Ganguly
The value of this win is beyond any number: Dada
After India won the Test, Ganguly announced the prize money.
"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of Indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," tweeted Ganguly.
Test series
India defied the odds to win the Test series
Team India was without several senior players as the series progressed.
Injuries marred the side as new faces were seen every time around.
To have several debutants making a mark, India showed their bench strength.
Besides, players had a sense of belief as every session produced a new hero.
This will go down as India's best overseas win given the absence of star players.
Quote
These are special moments for India Cricket, says Jay Shah
Meanwhile, Jay Shah also confirmed the same tweeting, "The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba."
Rahane
Credit goes to Rahane for standing tall in Kohli's absence
Credit should go to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for leading the side with determination and character.
India didn't have Virat Kohli from the second Test onwards and Rahane led the way by scoring a superb century at the MCG.
He backed the players and made some crucial bowling changes.
Rahane was aggressive with his application on the field and was well composed.
Personal
New faces shine for Team India
Debutants Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar played their parts. Also, the application of Shardul Thakur was spot on. This highlighted India are well stocked in terms of resources and the bowling deserves praise.