Florida's Chief Financial Officer, on Monday, told the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that the state would be happy to host the Olympics Games if Japan decide to back out. In a letter addressed to the IOC head, Thomas Bach, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis urged him to relocate the Olympics from Japan to America. Here is more on the same.

Letter Here is what Patronis wrote in the letter

Here is what Patronis wrote. "To encourage you to consider relocating the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo, Japan to the United States of America, and more specifically to Florida." "With media reports of leaders in Japan 'privately' concluding that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place, there is still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida."

Information A look at other details included in the letter

The letter, signed by Patronis, mentioned the potential strength of state's vaccination roll-out, its economic re-opening and sports events it has hosted during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also stated that theme parks, including Disney World in the state, are open for business.

Florida Flordia has been struggling with COVID-19 cases

Interestingly, the claims of Patronis are contrary to the present state of Flordia, which has been reeling with COVID-19 cases. So far, Florida has recorded over 25,000 deaths, with the overall death toll of USA climbing over 4,30,000. However, Patronis assured that the state will take all the necessary precautions. "Whatever precautions are required, let's figure it out and get it done," Patronis said.

Olympics Japan keen to host the Olympics

Last week, the authorities responsible for organizing the Tokyo Games clarified they would be sticking to the planned dates of July 23 to August 8. Recently, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga extended support on the same. "I am determined to realize a safe and secure Tokyo Games as proof that mankind will have overcome the virus," he had said.

Report Cancelation could have a severe economic impact