Heroic knocks from Rishabh Pant (89*) and Washington Sundar (22) handed India one of their greatest victories in Test cricket. The injury-hit Team India successfully chased down a record 328 in the final few moments of Day 5 at the Gabba to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. With this, India have registered their first-ever Test win at the Gabba. Here are the key learnings.

History Team India continues to script history Down Under

An inexperienced side caused waves Down Under, bringing the cricket fraternity on its feet. From 1947 until now, they didn't have a single Test victory at the Gabba. Now, the visitors have not only sealed a historic victory here, they did so by registering the highest-ever run-chase (328) on this venue. This is also their third-highest run-chase in Test cricket overall.

Fate Pant scripts his own fate!

Pant absolutely crushed the Australian bowlers in the series-deciding hour. He comprehensively justified his selection by playing a match-winning knock on the final day. During the innings, he also reached 1,000 Test runs, however, his determination to defy the odds overshadowed every number. From getting dropped in the opening Test in Adelaide to conquering the Gabba, Pant has surely scripted his own fate.

Trio Natarajan, Sundar and Thakur shine in Brisbane

A stroke of luck works wonders, but you have always got to couple it with resolution. A month ago, the likes of T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur had no clue about the impact they are going to create. A look at their performance in the match - Natarajan: 3 wickets. Sundar: 4 wickets, 62, and 22. Thakur: 7 wickets, 67, and 2.

Resilience Once again, Pujara's resilience stands out

If Pant didn't give Australians any chance, Cheteshwar Pujara was the shield that guarded him on the other end. For starters, he took over ten blows to his body as Australians made use of the shoddy track. Despite the atrocities, he remained resolute with a defiant approach and continued to drive India forward. Notably, Pujara played as many as 211 balls to score 56.

Siraj Siraj defies the adversities in style

Despite losing his father, the bruised Mohammed Siraj decided to stay and play the Test series. Further adversities were mounted on him as he dealt with racial slurs at the SCG. However, he let the ball do the talking in Brisbane, taking his maiden five-wicket haul. "A lion doesn't concern himself with the opinions of a sheep." Perhaps Siraj took these words quite seriously.

Emerging player India discover a gem in Gill, Rahane evolves as captain

At the start of the tour, young Shubman Gill hovered nowhere near the Indian XI. Prithvi Shaw's poor run resulted in his debut in the Boxing Day Test. Two fifties later (50 and 91), it is safe to say that India have discovered a gem in Gill. Just like the emerging player, Gill, Ajinkya Rahane turned out to be the emerging captain for India.

Gold One of India's greatest Test series wins ever, period.