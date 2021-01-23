After missing India's recently-concluded tour Down Under, fast bowler Ishant Sharma is set to make a comeback. He was named in the Indian squad after recovering from abdominal muscle tear that ruled him out of the Australian Test series. The senior pacer, who will be raring to go, can break several records in the forthcoming home series. We take a look at the same.

Matches Ishant eyeing the 100-Test mark for India

Going by the number of matches, Ishant is the most experienced player in the present Indian squad. So far, he has represented Team India in 97 Test matches. In the upcoming four-Test series, Ishant could become the 11th player to play 100 Tests for India. The only Indians to do so are Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman, Kumble, Dev, Gavaskar, Vengsarkar, Ganguly, Sehwag and Harbhajan.

Wickets He could become India's second-highest wicket-taker among pacers

As of now, Ishant is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has accounted for 297 wickets at an average of 32.39. Ishant is all set to surpass the historic tally of fifth-placed Zaheer Khan (311). By doing so, the Indian pace spearhead will become India's second-highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers. The elite tally is led by the legendary Kapil Dev (434).

Do you know? Ishant closing-in on 300 Test wickets

Ishant will also become only the sixth Indian to take 300 wickets in the format. However, he (97*) will be the slowest to reach this milestone among Indians, after Ashwin (54), Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Dev (83) and Zaheer (89).

Home, Asia A look at other milestones he can accomplish