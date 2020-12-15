After the conclusion of warm-up games, Australia and India are all set to square-off in the historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-Test series begins with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, from December 17. Meanwhile, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane will host the next three games. Over the years, the two nations have produced some riveting encounters. Let us decode some interesting numbers from the rivalry.

Rivalry When did India secure their first series win over Australia?

The rivalry dates back to 1947, the first bilateral series between the two nations. Team India lost the five-match series 0-4, on the tour Down Under. Almost 32 years later (1979), the Indians secured their first-ever series win over Australia, defeating them 2-0. Overall, they have won 28 out of 98 Tests against Australia, having lost 42. Also, 27 of them have been drawn.

Do you know? One of the two tied Tests in the history

In 1986, the first Test between India and Australia in Chennai resulted in a tie. Chasing 348, the Indians were bundled out on 347 in the final innings. Interestingly, the only other tied Test in history was held in 1960 (AUS vs WI).

Away India have managed to win only seven Tests in Australia

The two nations have played 12 bilateral series Down Under. As many as eight have been won by Australia, while three resulted in draw. In 2018/19, the Virat Kohli-led Team India won their first-ever Test series in Australia, the first Asian side to do so. It is interesting to note that India have won mere seven out of 48 Tests in the nation.

Series runs Aggregate runs in the series

In 2014/15, Kohli surpassed the great Rahul Dravid's record of aggregating most runs by an Indian in a Test series against Australia. The former smashed 692 from four Tests as compared to 619 of Dravid (2003/04). Kohli also slammed a record four hundreds in the series. On the same tour, Steve Smith (769) eclipsed Don Bradman's feat of 715 runs against India (1947).

Battles A look at the intriguing player battles