ICC T20 World Cup, Namibia beat Netherlands: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 06:56 pm

Namibia restricted the Netherlands for 164/4

Namibia beat the Netherlands in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Round 1, Group A match in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, the Dutch managed 164/4 in 20 overs. Max O'Dowd scored a valiant 70. In response, Namibia (166/4) chased down the target with David Wiese playing a match-winning knock. Here are the records that were broken.

How did the match pan out?

O'Dowd was influential for Netherlands at the top, scoring a sparkling 70-run knock. He shared a superb 84-run stand alongside Colin Ackermann (35) for the third wicket after Netherlands were reduced to 55/2. Scott Edwards' 21-run cameo helped in the end. Namibia were 52/3 at one stage before Gerhard Erasmus and Wiese added 93 runs. Wiese's match-winning effort made the difference.

Half-centurion O'Dowd registers these feats

Playing his 42nd match, O'Dowd struck his eighth T20I fifty. He smashed six fours and a six at a strike rate of 125.00. He now has 1,159 runs in T20Is at 30.50. O'Dowd now has the most fours in T20Is for Netherlands (117). He surpassed Benjamin Cooper (116). O'Dowd also got past Angelo Mathews (1,148) and Jonny Bairstow (1,143) in terms of T20I runs.

Wiese slams maiden fifty

Wiese slammed his maiden T20I fifty for Namibia. He struck an unbeaten 66, hitting four fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Erasmus became the first Namibia batter with 550-plus runs in T20Is (574). He now has the most fours for Namibia in T20Is (49). Erasmus and Wiese stitched Namibia's joint-third highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is.

Namibia collect two valuable points

Namibia posted their maiden victory in Group A and have two points from two matches. They have a NRR of -1.163. Meanwhile, Netherlands suffered their second successive defeat and are out of the tournament. They have a NRR of -1.240.

