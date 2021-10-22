ICC T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka hammer Netherlands: Records broken

Sri Lanka bowled out Netherland for just 44

An exceptional bowling performance by Sri Lanka handed them a victory against Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup Round 1, Group A match. Sri Lanka ripped apart the Dutch for 44 runs, which is now the second-lowest total in World T20 history. The batters completed the chase (45/2) to see the Lankans win all three matches. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

The Dutch lost an early wicket (3/1) before they moved to 19 on the scoreboard. From there on things changed as wickets kept tumbling. Only one batter managed to get to double digits (11). Lahiru Kumara (3/7) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/9) were the chief tormentors. In response, the Lankans chased down the paltry target with eight wickets to spare.

Netherlands post a sorry record

Netherlands now have a dismal record in the ICC T20 World Cup by registering the lowest and second-lowest totals. Prior to this 44-run effort, they were shut down for just 39 by the same opponent Sri Lanka in the 2014 edition. Sri Lanka have scripted a record for bowling out teams for the lowest scores in the World T20 (39, 44, and 60).

Impressive show by Hasaranga and Kumara

Hasaranga was impressive once again for Sri Lanka, claiming three scalps. He has raced to 42 wickets in T20Is at at just 14.33. Meanwhile, Kumara, who now has 13 T20I scalps, registered his best bowling figures.

More unwanted numbers for the Dutch

Netherlands have also posted the sixth-lowest total in T20Is. Meanwhile, this is the eighth occasion where the Dutch have scored below the 100-run mark in a T20I match.