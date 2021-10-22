La Liga: The best El Clasico matches at Camp Nou

Oct 22, 2021

The El Clasico will be held on Sunday

Football's most loved duel - El Clasico - returns this weekend with Barcelona facing Real Madrid at Camp Nou in La Liga. Barca, who are trying to regain their status after a difficult time on and off the pitch, will need to produce something special against second-placed Real Madrid. We decode the best La Liga El Clasico matches at Camp Nou.

2010-11

Barca outclass Real Madrid 5-0

The 2010-11 season saw Pep Guardiola's Barca rip Real apart in a 5-0 win. Xavi gave Barca the lead with a lob before Pedro poked in a David Villa cross. Messi then set up Villa for the third and fourth goals. Jeffran's goal added the fifth feather on Barca's cap before Sergio Ramos was sent off for Los Blancos.

2006-07

Messi scores hat-trick in a 3-3 draw

Lionel Messi, who was a teenager back then, scored a sensational hat-trick, including a last-gasp goal to hold Real 3-3. Messi beat two Real defenders and netted a low shot into the far corner in the final minute. Both Messi and Ruud van Nistelrooy scored twice in a frantic half an hour. Ramos scored for Real 17 minutes from time before Messi equalized.

2018-19

Barca thrash Real Madrid 5-1

Luis Suarez scored a sublime hat-trick as Barca subdued Real with a thrilling 5-1 victory. The match also brought an end to Julen Lopetegui's brief stint as Real manager. Besides Suarez's hat-trick, Philiipe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal also netted for the hosts. Marcelo did score for Real to make it 2-1 but Barca responded strongly to earn a famous win.

2011-12

Real beat Barca 2-1 in the 2011-12 season

Jose Mourinho struggled get hold of Barcelona during his time as Real manager, but he certainly got his side past the line in the 2011-12 season. An efficient counter attacking Real picked up three points that also earned them the league honor. Sami Khedira got Real ahead, but Alexis Sanchez struck shortly after to make it 1-1. Cristiano Ronaldo then struck the winner.