The Champions League 2021-22 season has continued to bring in the goals for Europe's elite forwards. Matchday two saw Lionel Messi extend his tally after scoring against Manchester City. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema went past Raul to become the fourth-highest scorer. Robert Lewandowski continued his brilliant run as Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United win. We decode the competition's highest scorers.

Raul

Former Real ace Raul is fifth on the list

Once, UCL's highest scorer - Raul - still stays in the top five in terms of UCL goals. Raul, who netted 66 goals for Real and another five for Schalke, managed 71 in total in an illustrious career. Raul went on to win three Champions League titles with Real. He was regarded as one of the most consistent forwards of his generation.

Benzema

Karim Benzema is enjoying a good spell of form

Benzema is enjoying a good spell of form this season. The Frenchman has netted nine goals in nine games across competitions. Against Moldovan side Sheriff, Benzema scored but it wasn't enough as Real suffered a stunning 2-1 defeat. However, Benzema extended his tally to 72 UCL goals. He scored his 60th UCL goal for Real and had netted 12 for Lyon.

Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski races to 77 UCL goals

The world's most lethal striker over the last few seasons, Lewandowski was once again on the scoresheet in Bayern's 5-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv. Lewandowski has raced to 13 goals in all competitions this season in just nine games. After netting a brace against Barcelona, he got another double to take his UCL tally to 77, including 60 for Bayern.

Messi

Messi nets his 121st Champions League goal

Messi, who was forced to leave Barcelona in the summer, netted his maiden goal for Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-0 win over Man City. Messi, who scripted several records with his goal, has raced to 121 in the competition. Notably, all of his 120 goals had come for Barca prior to this. Messi scored for the 17th successive season in the UCL as well.

Ronaldo

Leader Ronaldo continues to score in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United over the summer, scored the winning goal for the Red Devils in a 2-1 win over Villarreal at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's injury-time goal saw United get all three points. Ronaldo, who is the highest scorer in the Champions League, extended his tally to 136. He netted his second UCL goal this season.

