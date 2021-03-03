Last updated on Mar 03, 2021, 11:44 am

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with a 20th goal of the Serie A 2020-21 season as Juventus comfortably beat Spezia. The win helped Juventus stay third (49 points). Juve are seven points behind leaders Inter Milan (56). Ronaldo was superb once again as he continued to make merry on the pitch. Here we present the records scripted by Ronaldo.

Stats Breakdown of Ronaldo's 600 league appearances

Ronaldo made his 600th league appearance. The veteran forward played his 85th Serie A match. Earlier, he played 292 La Liga games for Real Madrid, 196 Premier League games for Manchester United, 25 Portuguese league games for Sporting Lisbon, and two more for the latter in the second division. He now has 470 career league goals.

Information How did the match pan out?

All three goals for Juventus came in the second half. Alvaro Morata had turned in Federico Bernardeschi's cross for the opening goal before Federico Chiesa tapped in the second. Ronaldo scored the third goal when he finished off a quick counter-attack in the final minute.

Ronaldo Crucial numbers highlighting Ronaldo's brilliance

Ronaldo has raced to 92 goals for Juventus in all competitions. He has 27 goals this season across competitions. The star player netted his 72nd Serie A goal in 85 matches. His 20-goal tally in Serie A 2020-21 is the highest. The legendary footballer has now netted 665 career goals in all competitions.

Do you know? Ronaldo becomes the first player to register this record

Ronaldo's goal against Spezia means he has become the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the past 12 seasons in Europe's top five leagues.

