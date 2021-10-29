T20 World Cup, England vs Australia: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 01:22 pm

England and Australia are set to take on each other in the T20 World Cup

Two heavyweights in the form of England and Australia will face each other in the 14th Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Saturday. The match is set to be held in Dubai. Notably, both sides have enjoyed two successive victories in Group 1 and are the favorites to progress. Ahead of a blockbuster clash, we present the preview.

H2H record

Here is the head-to-head record

The two teams have faced each other on 19 occasions in T20Is. England have won eight games versus the Aussies, who on the other hand have sealed 10 victories. One match didn't have a result. The two teams have met twice in the ICC T20 World Cup. Both sides have pocketed one win each. Australia won in 2007, whereas, England tasted success in 2010.

Details

Key details about the match

The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium (7:30 PM IST). The pitch is well balanced and promises aplenty. Batters need to be patient and play as per their strengths. In the four Super 12 matches held here, teams chasing have won all. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

England

England have played a terrific brand of cricket

England bowled out the West Indies for 55 in their opening contest and then thwarted Bangladesh too. They are bowling well as a unit and with several personnel chipping in, the work has become easier. With the bat, England have the desired firepower and handling the Aussie attack will be a challenge they will relish. All-rounder Moeen Ali is their trump card.

Australia

Australia have turned up as well

Australia have done a reasonable job in both games against South Africa and Sri Lanka respectively. The Aussies, like England, have a favorable bowling attack and can cause issues. Adam Zampa has been in superb form. With David Warner back amongst the runs, this is a massive positive sign for Australia. The openers can set the tone for the side.

Performers

Here are the top performers

Mitchell Starc and Zampa are the key performers for Australia with the ball. Zampa leads the show with 56 scalps with Starc following up with 55 wickets. With the bat, Finch (2,510) and Warner (2,344) are the star batters. For England, Jos Buttler (1,913) can get to 2,000 T20I runs. Chris Jordan (74) can become the 11th bowler with 75-plus T20I scalps.

Probable XI

A look at the probable XI of both teams

England probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Australia probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins